US real estate developer plans to build Costa Rica’s tallest building

January 20th, 2016 (ICR News) US real estate developer, Omnia plans to build what will become Costa Rica’s tallest building in San Jose’s Paseo Colon, the company has announced.

The 41-story office tower will stand nearly 500 feet tall and consist of more than 656,000 square feet of construction with a total investment of US $35 million.

Construction of the tower, which will be named Torre 40, is scheduled to begin during the first quarter of 2017 and will take two years to complete, according to the developers.

Currently, Costa Rica’s tallest building is the 30-story Torre del Paseo Colon 2.

