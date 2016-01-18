2015 was a record year for Costa Rica tourist arrivals and revenue

January 18th, 2016 (ICR News) Costa Rica set new records both for the number of tourist arrivals and tourism revenues in 2015, according to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

The Institute reports that 2,665,608 tourists visited Costa Rica last year and spent more than US $2.8 billion, representing an increase of 5.5 percent in arrivals and an impressive 9 percent increase in revenues over 2014.

Tourist arrivals have increased year-on-year every year since 1984 with the exception of 2001 and 2009, according to official statistics.

Tourist arrivals from South America, particularly from Brazil and Argentina, increased by 13 percent last year, according to the ICT. Arrivals from the United States grew 8 percent, while arrivals from the United Kingdom soared by more than 20 percent, ICT said. European arrivals as a whole increased by 6.1 percent, according to the Institute.

