Costa Rica is the most voracious consumer of pesticides in the world | World Environment Day

June 5th, 2015 (InsideCostaRica.com) World Environment Day, established by the United Nations, is marked every year on June 5th. And, while Costa Rica has indeed taken remarkable efforts to protect its natural environment, today is a good day to look at where improvement still needs to be made.

One of the most striking examples – and one of the most contradictory to the country’s eco-friendly image – is Costa Rica’s voracious appetite for pesticides and agrochemicals.

In fact, the country known internationally as one of the world’s most eco-friendly countries leads the entire world in the amount of pesticides used per hectare of agricultural crops.

Costa Rica currently employs a staggering 18.2 kilograms of pesticides per hectare, according to the latest data from the National University (UNA). That’s even more than China at 17 kilos per hectare, the second largest user of pesticides per hectare. Compare this to the United States, where about 2.5 kilos per hectare are used.

Worse still, many of the pesticides used in the country have been proven dangerous to human health and have been banned in many other countries, such as endosulfan.

Pesticides and other toxic substances of synthetic origin used in agriculture are associated with multiple health problems, including cancer, sterility, fetal deformities, allergies, acute poisoning and even death.

They have also been causing pollution of watersheds and aquifers.

Just one of many examples are the communities of El Milano and El Cairo in Siquirres, Limon who have been receiving their drinking water delivered by cistern trucks since 2007 due to ongoing contamination of their water supply with the herbicide Bromacil, used on nearby pineapple plantations.

While significantly more progress needs to be made, the country has made strides in recent years in reducing its pesticide use. In the year 2000, the country used an astonishing 51.2 kilograms per hectare while #2 Colombia used 16.7 kilograms during that same year, according to the World Resources Institute.

ATTENTION: If you are seeing this message,

Advertisement

Get our news delivered fresh to your inbox every morning. Click here to subscribe to our email list. We hate spam too and never send commercial email.