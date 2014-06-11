Subscribe via E-Mail

Get all of our news delivered fresh to your inbox every morning! Just tell us your name and where to send it using the form below.

PS – We hate spam too. We don’t sell or share our list with anyone, and we never send commercial email.




luxe
Friday, January 29th, 2016  |  USD: Buy 531.29 / Sell 543.92
20 years

“Armed and dangerous” Canadian men could be in Costa Rica

Email this page

Police in Canada are asking anyone who sees Elias Akl (left) or Ziad Akl (right) to contact authorities. (Laval police)

Police in Canada are asking anyone who sees Elias Akl (left) or Ziad Akl (right) to contact authorities. (Laval police)

June 11th, 2014 (InsideCostaRica.com) Authorities in Laval, Quebec in Canada are warning locals about two armed and dangerous fugitives, but indicate that at least one of the men could possibly be in Costa Rica, according to CBC News.

 

Authorities in Canada are searching for two brothers, 40-year-old Elias Akl and 38-year-old Ziad Akl, who are wanted for a 2009 armed assault.

 

Authorities said Elias has a home in Costa Rica, and it is possible he could be in the country.

 

Police in Canada are warning people to not make contact or approach the men and to contact authorities instead, calling the men “armed and dangerous.”

 

costa rica news

ATTENTION: If you are seeing this message,


Advertisement


Get our news delivered fresh to your inbox every morning.

Click here to subscribe to our email list. We hate spam too and never send commercial email.

Like us on Facebook and receive our news in your timeline

  • Kathleen Noah

    It would take TONS of makeup for Zaid to slip in unnoticed!

  • NorthendFool

    I saw him running naked on 2nd ave. downtown SJ

  • HONEST MAN

    There not in Costa Rica.The crime happened in 2009 if they where here they would have been seen.

    • Andrea Amey

      He was as an illegal from 2009 here in Costa Rica.

  • CV

    Are these the guys who escaped from Prison?

  • Andrea Amey

    Dont’ worry anymore, Elías was killed today jaja in my country by his enemies and his fucking bastard brother, was arrested at the International Airport Juan Santamaría when he was trying to escape, and poor of his motherfucker bodyguard, was also killed by the enemies of drug. Idiots… and unfortunately, one child of 6 years old was injured by the shooting. I hope he is ok and out of danger… 15/05/2017…

  • ExpatMarauder

    They were in Costa Rica shaking down cab drivers and selling drugs at the Hilton……fact

Popular Content