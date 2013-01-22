Court drops murder charges against Anne Maxine Patton

January 22nd, 2013 (InsideCostaRica.com) The Perez Zeledon Court dropped its charges and absolved Anne Maxine Patton, who was suspected of murdering her husband, yesterday afternoon. After deciding it had insufficient evidence to convict her, the court set Patton free, and dismissed the charges against her.

Patton, since her husband’s death, has always maintained her version of the events, stating her husband, John Felix Bender, had committed suicide. Bender died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Though many witnesses, experts, and according to prosecutors, evidence placed doubts on her version of the events, the court acquitted Patton of first-degree murder at 1:30pm yesterday.

Earlier, Patton was able to produce an email into evidence, in which her husband threatened to commit suicide.

